Jayson Tatum still is being the best dad he can be while in the NBA bubble.

The Boston Celtics forward will be away from his son, Deuce, for an unspecified amount of time, something Tatum isn’t used to. Fortunately, Deuce still is young enough where he doesn’t get that his dad will be gone for what could be months.

But the 22-year-old still is having family time and made sure to bring children’s books to Orlando, Fla. so he could read to Deuce over FaceTime.

Check it out:

Jayson Tatum reading to his son over FaceTime is so wholesome ❤ (via @jaytatum0) pic.twitter.com/HWEUqiVq9T — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 26, 2020

Jayson Tatum brought his son’s books to the bubble so they could read together over FaceTime ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qNpOckNj25 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 26, 2020

Honestly, does it get much cuter than that?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images