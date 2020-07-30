Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA is back — can you believe it?

The 2019-20 season will officially resume Thursday night when the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans square off inside the Walt Disney World NBA bubble. The game, deemed a “seeding game,” counts toward regular-season standings and regular-season statistics — this game actually matters.

Zion Williamson will be a game-time decision for the Pelicans.

Here’s how to watch Pelicans vs. Jazz online and on TV:

When: Thursday, July 30, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images