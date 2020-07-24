This baseball season most certainly is the strangest in recent memory.

From the delay in the season, to the 60-game schedule and having no fans in the stands, COVID-19’s impact is being felt each and every day. While there are no fans cheering on the Boston Red Sox inside of Fenway Park, there are cardboard cutouts of fans who donated to Red Sox Nation sitting atop the Green Monster with prizes on the line if they are hit by a Sox home run ball.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and MLB Hall of Famer Jim Rice discussed the innovative new crowd ahead of the squad’s Friday night home opener. Check out the full video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images