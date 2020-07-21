Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After the NBA announced it would let players replace the name on the back of their jerseys with messages promoting social justice, Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler had his own idea.

Instead, he hoped to leave the space across his shoulder blades blank, symbolizing that despite being a professional athlete, he’s the same as any other person of color.

With this, Butler started a trend, and more than 30 other players across the league, including Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, requested to do the same. But the NBA denied these requests.

Butler, however, isn’t giving up.

“I asked Jimmy Butler how he felt when the gesture was rejected,” reported Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks on Monday. “He said he hopes they come back and see the message and ‘let me speak on something the way I want to speak on it.’ Says he will keep pressing for it.”

If the league still doesn’t allow him to follow through with the idea, Butler is unsure of what he’ll do instead.

I asked Jimmy Butler how he felt when the gesture was rejected. He said he hopes they come back and see the message and “let me speak on something the way I want to speak on it”

Says he will keep pressing for it. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 21, 2020

The NBA and NBPA approved 29 different messages for players to choose from, but some players spoke to their disappointment about the limitations.

We’ll see how it all plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images