Jose Peraza signed with the Boston Red Sox without a specific role in place, and has made the most of his time so far.

The 26-year-old has appeared at every position — aside from first base and catcher — throughout his five-year Major League Baseball career, and initially appeared poised for a platoon role with the Sox. Peraza entered Tuesday night’s contest against the New York Mets with five hits and didn’t slow down, adding another two hits out of Boston’s lead-off spot.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield praised the utility man after another great performance. Check out what they had to say on “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

