Should Boston Celtics fans be worried about Kemba Walker?

The team insists the All-Star guard is fine, but…

Walker missed Wednesday’s practice at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex following the previous day’s “hard” workout, according to the team. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters that Walker is on an every-other-day workout schedule until further notice. He does expect Walker, who had knee issues before the suspension of the NBA season and reported discomfort shortly before traveling to the bubble, to be ready in time for the season restart.

Here’s the full update:

For what it’s worth, here’s Walker getting up shots at Monday’s practice, in which he did not participate.

The Celtics are scheduled to resume their schedule July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

