Should Boston Celtics fans be worried about Kemba Walker?

The team insists the All-Star guard is fine, but…

Walker missed Wednesday’s practice at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex following the previous day’s “hard” workout, according to the team. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters that Walker is on an every-other-day workout schedule until further notice. He does expect Walker, who had knee issues before the suspension of the NBA season and reported discomfort shortly before traveling to the bubble, to be ready in time for the season restart.

Here’s the full update:

#NEBHInjuryReport Kemba Walker (knee) did not practice today, but went through a hard workout yesterday, according to Brad Stevens. He’s on a one-day on, one-day off training plan. “He’s reacting great … Every indication is that he’ll be available when we’re playing games.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 15, 2020

For what it’s worth, here’s Walker getting up shots at Monday’s practice, in which he did not participate.

The Celtics are scheduled to resume their schedule July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

