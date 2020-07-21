Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker is making slow but steady progress as he attempts to resume play after allowing his lingering left knee injury to heal during the NBA’s four-month layoff.

The Boston Celtics star completed an hour of practice Tuesday, but isn’t expected to play in Friday’s scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to head coach Brad Stevens. That said, Stevens believes Walker is “pretty darn close” to a full return.

“He’s been going every day to some level in the last five days,” Stevens told reporters Tuesday, via the team. “… He’s felt great.”

Walker has been battling the knee injury since playing in the FIBA World Cup 2019. The 29-year-old missed several games for the C’s as a result, but recently said the league’s extended hiatus was “super important” for his recovery.

“I really needed that break,” Walker said July 1. “It definitely helped me get back to myself and feel comfortable on my knee. It was an unfortunate time, but it was in my best interest for sure.”

The Celtics officially resume play July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images