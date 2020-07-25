Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker’s knee injury appears to be progressing nicely (finally) as the Boston Celtics inch closer to officially resuming play.

So far, head coach Brad Stevens has liked what he’s seen from Walker since the team gathered for the first time following a three-month pause due to COVID-19. Walker hasn’t participated in every practice since the C’s entered the NBA’s bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. in early July, but has been making steady progress in the days leading up to Boston’s first official game following the hiatus.

In fact, Stevens said Walker looked “great” at Saturday’s practice.

“His burst is back,” Stevens told reporters after practice, via Boston.com. “He looks good.”

And while Stevens believes Walker is healthy enough to play in Sunday’s scrimmage against the Phoenix Suns, he isn’t sure if he will just yet.

“I don’t know that you could discern the regular rotation from any of these games,” Stevens said, per Boston.com.

Sunday’s scrimmage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images