The latest Kemba Walker injury update offers (mostly) good news to Boston Celtics fans.

Walker on Thursday returned to practice at Walt Disney World after missing multiple sessions due to an ailing knee. Although the Celtics guard feels he’s trending in the right direction, he will not play in Friday’s scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here are updates from Walker and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens:

Obviously, the Celtics will need Walker to be healthy if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Boston is scheduled to resume its season July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images