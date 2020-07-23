Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest Kemba Walker injury update offers (mostly) good news to Boston Celtics fans.

Walker on Thursday returned to practice at Walt Disney World after missing multiple sessions due to an ailing knee. Although the Celtics guard feels he’s trending in the right direction, he will not play in Friday’s scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here are updates from Walker and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens:

#NEBHInjuryReport Kemba says his knee is reacting well while he's ramping up his workload: "I felt really good (today), actually. It was really fun to get out there with my teammates. The knee feels good. I’m trending upwards.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 23, 2020

Brad Stevens confirms Kemba Walker will not play tomorrow vs. OKC. He did go live today in practice, however. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) July 23, 2020

Obviously, the Celtics will need Walker to be healthy if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Boston is scheduled to resume its season July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images