The NBA suspended play 3 1/2 months ago due to COVID-19, throwing a giant wrench into the league’s 2019-20 season.

If there’s one good thing that’s come from the hiatus, however, it gave Kemba Walker a chance to let an old injury heal.

The Boston Celtics star had been battling left knee problems throughout the season and began to nag the point guard in the weeks leading up to the NBA’s hiatus. But the sudden extended break in play was a rare opportunity for Walker to rehabilitate his injury before practice eventually resumed.

“It was super important for me. I really needed that break,” Walker said Wednesday, via MassLive’s John Karalis. “It definitely helped me get back to myself and feel comfortable on my knee. It was an unfortunate time, but it was in my best interest for sure.”

Walker will play a major role on the Celtics once play officially resumes this month as Boston goes for the NBA title. The C’s have some pretty good odds heading into the restart, too.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images