Kenny Stills was arrested Tuesday night in Louisville after marching to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in protest over Breonna Taylor’s death.

According to the Louisville jail’s booking log, the Houston Texans receiver was arrested at 11:38 p.m. local time and charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, per ESPN. He’s been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, as well.

Stills was released from jail Wednesday, per ESPN’s report. And took to Twitter shortly after with a message about his arrest.

“‘Good trouble’ with my brothers and sisters- organized by @untilfreedom,” Stills tweeted. “Arrested for peacefully protesting. While Breonnas Taylor’s murderers are still out on the street. #ArrestTheCops #JusticeForBreonna #BlackLivesMatter.”

The 28-year-old was one of 87 people that participated in Tuesday night’s protest over the fact Taylor’s killer has not been arrested, per ESPN’s report. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Lamont Washington told local media outlets that the protesters were given an opportunity to leave the property prior to being arrested.

Stills, as you likely remember, was one of the first players in the NFL to take a knee during the National Anthem. So he’s no stranger to tackling social justice issues no matter the consequence.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images