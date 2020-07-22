Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Garnett has used some choice pronouns in the past to express that he’ll never do business with Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

However, it looks like the recent Hall of Fame inductee has had a change of heart.

Taylor is rumored to have interest in selling the team, and Garnett, the former Timberwolves and Boston Celtic, is planning to bid for the franchise with a group of investors, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

Kevin Garnett and his group are preparing a bid to submit to Glen Taylor to purchase the Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/uYvqYOzMKz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020

The asking price is reportedly over $1 billion, under the condition that the new owner keeps the team in Minnesota. Based on Garnett’s tweets, he’ll make good on the progress.

“My passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a championship team is well known but I have a deeper affection for the city of Minneapolis,” Garnett tweeted. “I once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community that I know it is.

“No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream.”

According to Taylor, several groups have come forward looking to buy the team.

But maybe if his bid wins, Garnett will finally want to retire his own number in Minnesota, after rejecting a ceremony at the Target Center for years.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images