Mookie Betts has agreed on a mega deal, but it won’t be from the Boston Red Sox.

Betts agreed to a massive contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the deal will be worth 12 years and $365 million. Combined with the one-year, $27 million contract he’s currently under, however, and it will equal 13 years and $392 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Dodgers made the deal official Wednesday.

Kevin Youkilis, who played nine seasons in Boston (2004-12), explained why he believes that deal proved enticing to Betts, who previously was expected to hold out until free agency. Betts admitted to turning down one offer from the Red Sox, and it was reported the club made another worth $300 million before the 2019 season that the star outfielder turned down as well.

Youkilis shed some light on Betts in Los Angeles on Wednesday, prior to the official agreement, while on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“Two years back, he was offered a very lucrative deal, somewhere (close) to that number, could’ve been $300 million, I don’t know,” Youkilis said. “But he was offered a long-term deal that had very high value to him, and I think he was going to take his chances (in free agency).

“Now, he might be taking a step back knowing that there’s probably not a lot of suitors that can do that,” Youkilis continued. “And what better than to go with the Dodgers, who have tons of money and, let’s be honest, even if you didn’t get that number you hit, you can make that money off the field in Hollywood any day of the week.”

Youkilis’ comments regarding the “suitors” likely is in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic, which certainly could have impacted the deals Betts would have received from various teams.

One way or the other, though, Betts’ return to Boston is not in the cards.

