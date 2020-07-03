Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant will grace the front of two “NBA 2K21” covers.

The NBA legend, who was killed in a January helicopter crash, was announced as the cover athlete for the popular video game. Bryant will be on the current and next-gen covers.

Check them out:

8️⃣ Relentless. Driven. A true competitor. We celebrate Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Current Gen Mamba Forever Edition 🐍 #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/1wfH4kTPPN — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

2️⃣4️⃣ Legend. Leader. Champion. We honor Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Next Gen Mamba Forever Edition 💜💛 #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/OOONVibhvX — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

Bryant is the third athlete to be announced as the cover athlete, along with the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson.

This is the third time Bryant has appeared on the cover of a “2K” game. He also was on the cover for “NBA 2K10” and “NBA 2K17.”

A release date has yet to be announced.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Hill/USA TODAY Images