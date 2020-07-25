LeBron James is set to take part in his first live game action since arriving in the Orlando bubble.
The Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday will take on the Orlando Magic in a scrimmage between two teams in very different places.
The Lakers are a legitimate title contender, while the Magic currently are positioned to be a low seed in the Eastern Conference destined for an early postseason exit.
Here’s how to watch Lakers vs. Magic online:
When: Saturday, July 25 at noon p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images