Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LeBron James is set to take part in his first live game action since arriving in the Orlando bubble.

The Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday will take on the Orlando Magic in a scrimmage between two teams in very different places.

The Lakers are a legitimate title contender, while the Magic currently are positioned to be a low seed in the Eastern Conference destined for an early postseason exit.

Here’s how to watch Lakers vs. Magic online:

When: Saturday, July 25 at noon p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images