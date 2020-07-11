Lane Johnson organized an event that supposedly was pretty cavalier about the pandemic that very well might torpedo the 2020 NFL season.

And it doesn’t appear Johnson took kindly to having that pointed out.

Johnson organized what was called the “OL Masterminds Summit” in Dallas. Of course, the state of Texas is a hotspot for COVID-19, with cases spiking over the last month, and the summit, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, apparently had little to no physical distancing and no mask-wearing.

So you can understand how the optics of that aren’t great here. Florio on Saturday wrote a story with the headline “‘OL Masterminds Summit’ features few masks, no distancing.”

Johnson saw the tweet and taunted Florio, who then responded.

Johnson then retweeted a tweet that had a video of COVID testing being done at the event.

And then Florio had this zinger.

What a weird beef.

