Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lane Johnson organized an event that supposedly was pretty cavalier about the pandemic that very well might torpedo the 2020 NFL season.

And it doesn’t appear Johnson took kindly to having that pointed out.

Johnson organized what was called the “OL Masterminds Summit” in Dallas. Of course, the state of Texas is a hotspot for COVID-19, with cases spiking over the last month, and the summit, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, apparently had little to no physical distancing and no mask-wearing.

So you can understand how the optics of that aren’t great here. Florio on Saturday wrote a story with the headline “‘OL Masterminds Summit’ features few masks, no distancing.”

Johnson saw the tweet and taunted Florio, who then responded.

Good news for Bucs C Ryan Jensen: He won the hot-wing eating contest at the OL Masterminds Summit in Dallas.

Bad news for football: They actually had a hot-wing eating contest, without any physical distancing, at the OL Mastermind Summit in Dallas.https://t.co/E8PvMvLMs1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 11, 2020

This is Lane's response to our article pointing out that the event he organized in a current COVID-19 hotspot featured few masks and no social distancing, along with a hot-wing eating contest. Why are the NFL and NFLPA haggling over how to keep these guys safe this year? https://t.co/LqNJhKTKgH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 11, 2020

Johnson then retweeted a tweet that had a video of COVID testing being done at the event.

Covid 19 testing here at 3rd annual OL MASTERMINDS Summit. Covid 19 negative. Staying safe being smart. Testing testing testing is the way #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/GNa2FSDq11 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) July 11, 2020

And then Florio had this zinger.

Lane apparently was hacked nine days ago. https://t.co/mMjjI8OBPp — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 11, 2020

What a weird beef.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images