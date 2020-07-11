Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When the NBA season starts back up, the back of LeBron James’ jersey will say, well, “James.”

The league is allowing players to wear a unique message (from a preselected list) on the back of their jerseys for the season restart in Orlando, Fla.

Plenty of players are taking the NBA up on that initiative, but James won’t be one of them. The Los Angeles Lakers star explained why Saturday.

LeBron will not have a message on the back of his jersey due to the fact he wanted more say in the message. "I respect everybody that decided to put something on the back of their jersey." pic.twitter.com/fDxD5MJFQr — Dunk Bait (@DunkBait) July 11, 2020

The NBPA’s Michele Roberts told ESPN earlier this week that “Equality” was the most popular choice, while “Black Lives Matter” was second. As of Wednesday, 285 of 350 players had chosen a message, while 17 declined to use one, according to ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images