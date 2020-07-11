Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool dropped its first points at Anfield this season Saturday in their penultimate home game after Burnley held it to a 1-1 draw.

After relentless pressure on the Clarets’ goal, the breakthrough arrived just after the half-hour mark when Andy Robertson headed home from a Fabinho delivery.

Burnley drew level midway through the second half when Jay Rodriguez fired in from a knockdown following a free-kick into the area.

The champions pushed in search of a winner in response, but it was the visitors who went closest as Johann Berg Gudmundsson rattled the crossbar in the final stages.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com