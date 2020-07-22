Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool’s big day has arrived.

Liverpool will host Chelsea on Wednesday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 37 game. The Reds-Blues matchup pits longtime rivals against each other, but the stakes are different than in previous meetings. After all, Liverpool already has clinched the 2019-20 Premier League title, while third-place Chelsea needs to avoid defeat at Anfield in order to further its hopes of finishing in the top four places in the standings and booking a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool will recieve the Premier League trophy after the game during a presentation.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Chelsea.

When: Wednesday, July 22, at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

