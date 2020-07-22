Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool ensured it would receive the Premier League trophy following a win by beating Chelsea 5-3 in a pulsating clash Wednesday at Anfield.

The champions’ final home game of an historic season proved to be a thriller, with Naby Keita’s stunning blast added to by a trademark, exquisite Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick and Georginio Wijnaldum’s fine volley.

Frank Lampard’’ side pulled one back in first-half-stoppage time through Olivier Giroud, but Roberto Firmino’s header made it 4-1 early in the second period.

Some hope for Chelsea just before the break thanks to Olivier Giroud 🙏#MyPLSummer | #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/YOt4HEQvga — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 22, 2020

ALL SMILES FOR BOBBY 😁😁😁 Firmino's first Premier League goal at Anfield this season was spectacular!#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/n9I6goUutl — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 22, 2020

Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic then struck to hand the visitors a route to an unlikely point, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed a classy counter-attack late on to secure a club-record 31st Premier League victory of the campaign.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com