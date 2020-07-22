Liverpool ensured it would receive the Premier League trophy following a win by beating Chelsea 5-3 in a pulsating clash Wednesday at Anfield.
The champions’ final home game of an historic season proved to be a thriller, with Naby Keita’s stunning blast added to by a trademark, exquisite Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick and Georginio Wijnaldum’s fine volley.
Frank Lampard’’ side pulled one back in first-half-stoppage time through Olivier Giroud, but Roberto Firmino’s header made it 4-1 early in the second period.
Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic then struck to hand the visitors a route to an unlikely point, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed a classy counter-attack late on to secure a club-record 31st Premier League victory of the campaign.
