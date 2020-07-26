Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Could an upset be in the works at St. James’ Place?

Newcastle United will host Liverpool FC on Sunday in the latest installment of a Premier League rivalry that, as of late, has been one-sided. Liverpool is 4-0-2 in its last six matches against Newcastle.

Newcastle enters the contest with an 11-15-11 record, whereas Liverpool is 31-3-3. The game will not air on TV in the United States, but can be watched via live stream.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool-Newcastle online:

When: Sunday, July 26, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock | NBC Sports Gold

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com