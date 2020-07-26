Could an upset be in the works at St. James’ Place?
Newcastle United will host Liverpool FC on Sunday in the latest installment of a Premier League rivalry that, as of late, has been one-sided. Liverpool is 4-0-2 in its last six matches against Newcastle.
Newcastle enters the contest with an 11-15-11 record, whereas Liverpool is 31-3-3. The game will not air on TV in the United States, but can be watched via live stream.
Here’s how to watch Liverpool-Newcastle online:
When: Sunday, July 26, at 11 a.m. ET
Live Stream: Peacock | NBC Sports Gold
