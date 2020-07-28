Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Perkins never has been afraid to speak his mind, so it comes as no surprise the former center didn’t hesitate to offer his two cents on the NBA’s latest viral story.

Lou Williams has been the talk of the basketball world after making a detour during his excused absence from the NBA bubble. The Los Angeles Clippers guard, who left Orlando to attend a family funeral, stopped by Atlanta’s Magic City club to grab some chicken wings and, in turn, was assigned a 10-day quarantine after re-entering the bubble.

Perkins on Monday took Williams to task for his lack of maturity.

It’s disturbing when a Rookie in Zion Williamson can act more Mature than NBA vet Lou Williams!!! https://t.co/FlWgDBEXRU — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 27, 2020

Williams, as well as a pair of his Clipper teammates, fired back at Perkins.

15 years in this business and the most dirt you have on my name is stopping to get hot wings during a pandemic. Perk. Shut up. And stop laughing and saying it’s just tv when you run into me too. https://t.co/2xnCpG9I1J — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 27, 2020

Big perk what you not gone do is talk wild to the OG, when you don’t got all facts https://t.co/ykbjHPDHEL — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) July 27, 2020

@KendrickPerkins relax. Let’s not push that button. U got Lord number. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 27, 2020

Perkins, unsurprisingly, didn’t backpedal on his stance.

To small homeboy…stay in your lane lil fella!!! #outtamyweightclass https://t.co/kLheuSQhhw — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 27, 2020

I said what I said homie… https://t.co/6UlH5G5S3b — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 27, 2020

Ah, nothing like NBA drama.

A marquee matchup awaits the Clippers upon the restart of their 2019-20 season, as they’ll battle LeBron James and the rival Lakers on Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images