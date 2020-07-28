Kendrick Perkins never has been afraid to speak his mind, so it comes as no surprise the former center didn’t hesitate to offer his two cents on the NBA’s latest viral story.

Lou Williams has been the talk of the basketball world after making a detour during his excused absence from the NBA bubble. The Los Angeles Clippers guard, who left Orlando to attend a family funeral, stopped by Atlanta’s Magic City club to grab some chicken wings and, in turn, was assigned a 10-day quarantine after re-entering the bubble.

Perkins on Monday took Williams to task for his lack of maturity.

Williams, as well as a pair of his Clipper teammates, fired back at Perkins.

Perkins, unsurprisingly, didn’t backpedal on his stance.

Ah, nothing like NBA drama.

A marquee matchup awaits the Clippers upon the restart of their 2019-20 season, as they’ll battle LeBron James and the rival Lakers on Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images