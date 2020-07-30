Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Want to play along during Thursday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets?

NESN Games and Chalkline Sports are teaming up for a pick-six of sorts for Thursday’s game at Citi Field. The rules are simple: Make your best guess on various prop bets and potentially win a $50 online gift certificate to the ’47 Brand store.

Picks must be in by the 7:07 p.m. ET start time.

Here are the six different categories:

Moneyline (who will win?)

Over/under 9.5 runs scored

First inning (who will win?)

Over/under 3.5 Red Sox extra-base hits

Over/under 4.5 innings pitched for Martin Perez

First team to score

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images