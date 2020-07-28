Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets meet Tuesday night, you can play along.

NESN Games and Chalkline Sports are teaming up for a pick-six for Tuesday’s at Fenway Park. The rules are simple: Make your best guess a few prop bets and potentially win a $50 online gift certificate to the ’47 Brand store.

Picks must be in by the 7:30 p.m. ET start time.

Here are the six different categories:

Moneyline (who will win?)

Over/under 10.5 runs scored

First inning (who will win?)

Over/under 3.5 Red Sox extra-base hits

Over/under 2.5 Matt Hall strikeouts

First team to score

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images