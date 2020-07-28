When the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets meet Tuesday night, you can play along.
NESN Games and Chalkline Sports are teaming up for a pick-six for Tuesday’s at Fenway Park. The rules are simple: Make your best guess a few prop bets and potentially win a $50 online gift certificate to the ’47 Brand store.
Picks must be in by the 7:30 p.m. ET start time.
Here are the six different categories:
Moneyline (who will win?)
Over/under 10.5 runs scored
First inning (who will win?)
Over/under 3.5 Red Sox extra-base hits
Over/under 2.5 Matt Hall strikeouts
First team to score
Click here to make your Red Sox predictions at Games.NESN.com >>
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images