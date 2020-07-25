Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Your crystal ball might help you win some swag.

The Boston Red Sox will host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park in the second game of their season-opening series. The Red Sox walloped the Orioles 13-2 on Friday night and will look to produce a similar performance and result to improve their record to 2-0.

NESN Games and Chalkline Sports have teamed up for a pick-six contest for Saturday’s Orioles-Red Sox game. Just make your best guesses on these prop bets about various parts of the game, and you can win a $50 online gift certificate to the ’47 Brand store.

Here are the six different categories or “bets” to make:

Moneyline (who will win?)

Over/under 10.5 runs scored

Winning team after the first inning

Number of Red Sox extra-base hits

Number of batters Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez strikes out

First team to score

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images