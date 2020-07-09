Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is light at the end of the tunnel.

The NHL and the NHLPA not only are reportedly about to close in on setting the dates to return to play, but the two sides also are expected to announce an extension to the CBA.

For hockey fans, this is fantastic news that has many layers to it. And in this week’s edition of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen sift through those layers.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://nesn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/BRUINS-PODCAST-0709.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images