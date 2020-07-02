Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool suffered a 4-0 defeat by Manchester City on Thursday at Etihad Stadium on in its first game since being crowned Premier League champion.

Despite Mohamed Salah hitting the post in the early exchanges, the home team went into the break holding a commanding lead.

Kevin de Bruyne’s penalty was added to by strikes from Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden as City seized control of the contest.

After a sustained spell of pressure from the Reds after the break, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain inadvertently touched a goal-bound Sterling shot into his own net in an attempt to clear.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com