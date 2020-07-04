Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United can enter rarefied air while plunging Bournemouth into the depth of despair.

The teams will meet Saturday at Old Trafford in a Premier League Round 33 game. Manchester United can move level on points with third-place Leicester City by beating Bournemouth, which is mired in 19th place with eight games remaining in the season.

Manchester United is unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions, its longest stream since January 2017. Bournemouth has lost 16 of its last 21 Premier League games, including each of its last four.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United versus Bournemouth.

When: Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images