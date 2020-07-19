Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United and Chelsea are one win away from playing for a trophy.

The teams will meet Sunday at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semifinals. This one-off clash only will fuel the rivalry between these two teams, which sit third and fifth in the Premier League standings, respectively, with one point separating them with two games remaining in the season.

Manchester United won both Premier League games against Chelsea this season, as well as their Carabao Cup matchup.

The winner of the Manchester United-Chelsea semifinal will face Arsenal on Aug. 1 in the FA Cup final.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester United versus Chelsea.

When: Sunday, July 19, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images