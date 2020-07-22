Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United will take a step giant toward its promised land if it recovers quickly.

Manchester United will host West Ham on Wednesday at Old Trafford in a Premier League Round 37 game. The Red Devils will climb from fifth to third place in the Premier League standings with a victory over the Hammers, who have all but secured themselves against relegation with just two games remaining.

Whether David de Gea will start for Manchester United is a big question ahead of the game. He had a bad game Sunday in Manchester United’s FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might replace him with Sergio Romero. If de Gea plays and prevents West Ham from scoring, he’ll set a Manchester United record with his 112th Premier League shutout of his career.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester United versus West Ham:

When: Wednesday, July 22, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

