Marcus Smart isn’t playing around. He wants to see justice served in the death of Breonna Taylor.

The 26-year-old was killed March 13 in her Louisville, Ky. home after police executed a no-knock warrant on her residence. One of the officers has been fired and two have been placed on administrative assignment, according to The New York Times.

But that’s not enough in Smart’s eyes, and he’s not the only one who feels this way. So, the Boston Celtics star utilized his platform during Tuesday’s media availability via Zoom to advocate for justice in her case.

“Before we start, guys, my answer is just going to be ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor,'” Smart said before the first question was asked, via Forbes’ Chris Grenham. “That’s going to be my answer for everything. So, I’m just letting you guys know that now.”

And Smart kept his word, uttering only “Justice for Breonna Taylor” after each question during the brief question-and-answer session.

Here is Marcus Smart's entire media availability. "Justice for Breonna Taylor." pic.twitter.com/q2IsMENjbs — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) July 21, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images