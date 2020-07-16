Marcus Smart was eager to get back on the court, and now that he has, the Boston Celtics guard is excited to see the team making strides.

“Everybody’s getting into the rhythm, everybody’s catching their wind. And that’s the beauty of being high-caliber athletes; it only takes a few days, a week or two to get back into the shape of things,” Smart said Wednesday, per team reporter Taylor Snow. “I know everybody from my team here at the Celtics, we’re back in a rhythm, we’re back on it and we’re ready to go.”

Smart and the Celtics are five practices into the NBA’s restart on the campus of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. And the veteran playmaker knows how important it is to make the most of that practice time, especially after having nearly four months off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve got to be ready and really get going,” Smart said, per Snow. “We don’t have time to ease into things, and that’s kind of been our motto is that once we step on that floor, we’re coming to work and we’ve gotta get it going right off the rip.

“We don’t got time to lallygag, ease into it, and kind of go through the motions. But I know we’ve been taking it wholeheartedly and that we’re coming out and when we’re in between those lines, we’re playing,” Smart added.

The Celtics will officially return to game action against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on July 31, one of their eight seeding games before beginning the NBA Playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images