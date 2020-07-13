Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Williams was in the process of working his way back from a left hip edema that caused him to miss months of action when COVID-19 forced the NBA to suspend its 2019-29 season March 11.

But it appears the time off has allowed the second-year Boston Celtics center to focus on his rehab after being out from Dec. 9 through February, having only seen minutes in four games after being cleared from his injury.

Coach Brad Stevens on Saturday offered an encouraging update on Williams’ status, calling him a “full go,” but one of his teammates took it a step further.

“No offense to the other guys on our team, but Rob is a different type of freak of nature when it comes to athleticism and ability to go and change shots at the rim,” Marcus Smart said Sunday, via Marc D’Amico of Celtics.com.

“I mean, the dude’s head is still jumping at the rim, still there. He’s still catching crazy lobs and protecting the rim and moving his feet very well.”

Smart also noted the dynamic a healthy Williams can add to the Celtics’ defense.

“The defense can go up another level,” Smart said. “We’ve got somebody back there that can protect the rim … So that allows us to pick up our pressure a little bit as guards, and really, really, really give the opposing team problems.”

The Celtics resume play July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images