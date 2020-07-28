Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Hall will be taking the mound Tuesday for his first career MLB start as the Boston Red Sox look to get back in the win column against the New York Mets.

The 27-year-old split time between the minors and Detroit Tigers throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons where he made 21 MLB appearances en route to a 9.48 ERA across 31.1 innings pitched.

Prior to his first start, NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield previewed the matchup on “Red Sox Gameday Live.” To hear what they had to say, check out the full clip above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images