We’re only four games into the 2020 Major League Baseball season, and Boston fans already have grown accustomed to seeing new faces on the mound for the Red Sox.

That trend will continue Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Matt Hall is slated to make his first start with the Red Sox in the series finale against the New York Mets. Hall was acquired by Boston back in January via a trade with the Detroit Tigers, and his strong showing in both spring training and summer camp earned him a role with the Red Sox out of the gate in the condensed 2020 campaign.

Despite only having a total of 31 1/3 innings of big-league experience under his belt, Hall doesn’t sound at all intimidated by the new challenge that awaits him. The 27-year-old on Monday explained where his head was at leading up to his Boston debut.

“It’s great getting a start, but I just look at it as another opportunity to pitch and compete,” Hall said. “I’ve always been a believer that it doesn’t matter when or where. Just give me the ball and I’ll go out there and throw.”

Hall and the Red Sox will be looking to halt their losing streak at three games before they head out for a weekend trip to New York. First pitch from Fenway Park on Tuesday is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images