Fans may not be allowed to cheer on their favorite Major League Baseball team in person at their home park (to begin the 2020 season at least). But, as is the case for mostly anything, there’s an app for that.

MLB’s app will allow fans to boo or cheer any team when their games are going on. Meaning, Red Sox fans will be able to boo the New York Yankees for all 60 games. And baseball fans will collectively get to boo the Houston Astros.

Here is how it works, via Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

Fans choose a game and team to root for.

Fans watch the game “live” and cheer, clap or boo virtually in the app to impact ballpark noise

But here’s where it gets pretty neat:

“Ballpark staff uses the ‘real-time’ fan sentiment to control/vary noise variation/levels at the ballpark.”

It’s the next best thing for fans wanting to still be able to cheer from afar. Plus, it certainly is a good idea for the players, who have been used to playing in front of tens of thousands of people.

