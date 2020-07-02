Major League Baseball will look a tad different this year as it will play a shortened 60-game season beginning July 23 and 24.

Naturally, each team will have storylines and what fans should look out for. And the Boston Red Sox are no exception.

Boston already had a lot of questions going into the 2020 campaign — particularly regarding the starting rotation considering it will be without Chris Sale after the ace underwent successful Tommy John surgery in March, and how Alex Verdugo will do in his first season in a Red Sox uniform.

Verdugo, as you likely know, was the centerpiece in the blockbuster trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price (leaving the Sox down another pitcher) to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The outfielder was nursing a stress fracture in his back that likely was going to see him begin this season on the injured list.

But the hiatus worked in Verdugo’s favor, and he should be good to go when Boston opens its season.

And his arrival is MLB.com’s storyline for the Red Sox this year. Here’s why:

Alex Verdugo, the big acquisition piece in the trade for Mookie Betts, was barely seen during regular workouts at Spring Training in February and March. At that point, the right fielder was mainly in the trainer’s room recovering from a stress fracture in his back that he suffered last season with the Dodgers. With the lengthy delay to the start of the season, Verdugo had all the time he needed and more to get ready. He is now said to be a full go, and it will be intriguing to see how he looks during Summer Camp. Verdugo is known for having a cannon arm and a solid bat, and the Red Sox at last will get to see him up close on a daily basis.

It certainly will be interesting to see how he does with his new team, even if it is just for 60 games.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images