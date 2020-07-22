Finally, it’s time for baseball.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season will begin Thursday, four months after its original start date, and there should be no shortage of drama once the first pitch is thrown.

The unique campaign will consist of a 60-game schedule, rather than the usual 162-game slate, so each contest will take on greater importance right from the jump. A few rule changes and roster modifications also have been implemented as MLB returns to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The circumstances surrounding the 2020 season obviously aren’t ideal. It could be a strange ride, to say the least. But the overall unpredictability should make for captivating theatre, something sports fans desperately need.

