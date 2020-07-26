Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like the Astros might be without their ace — at least for a few weeks, anyway.

Houston manager Dusty Baker on Sunday confirmed Justin Verlander will be shut down for a couple of weeks due to forearm strain and reevaluated, via The Athletic’s Jake Kaplan.

But according to The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome, the Astros plan to announce that Verlander is out for the rest of the year.

Losing the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner is a huge hit to Houston’s hopes at a playoff berth this season. Verlander struck out 300 batters last time around, recording the third-lowest WHIP in the modern history of the league in the process.

We’ll see how it plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images