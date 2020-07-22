Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Blue Jays likely will have a steely vibe this season.

The Blue Jays are expected to play their home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa., in the 2020 MLB season, ESPN confirmed Wednesday morning, citing sources. The team will announce the temporary move once the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania approves their request, according to SportsNet.

The Blue Jays normally call Rogers Centre home, but Canada’s federal government on Saturday denied their request to play at their home stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rumors claiming Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., was the frontrunner to host Blue Jays home games emerged soon after Canada closed Rogers Centre’s doors to MLB games. However, Toronto reliever Anthony Bass revealed Sunday Blue Jays players aren’t keen on playing in their Triple-A affiliate’s home stadium and would prefer to host games at another MLB team’s venue, instead.

Blue Jays officials seemingly have complied with the players’ request, and they reportedly will take their collective talents to Pittsburgh for half of the 60-game regular season and the postseason, if necessary.

Toronto will begin its 2020 season Friday at the Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays’ are expected to play their “home” opener July 29 against the Washington Nationals.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images