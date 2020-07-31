Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ORIGINAL STORY: Friday could end up being another very bad day for Major League Baseball.

The Milwaukee Brewers were forced to postpone their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals after the Cardinals had two positive COVID-19 tests, according to multiple reports. Jon Heyman was the first to report the postponement.

Obviously, it’s bad news for everyone involved, and it could be a real breaking point for MLB. The sport still is rearranging multiple pieces after a coronavirus outbreak saw 20 Miami Marlins players and personnel test positive. As a result, the Marlins’ games through this weekend have been postponed, and as a precaution, the Philadelphia Phillies’ weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed since the Phillies played the Marlins last weekend.

Would mean Nationals, Marlins, Blue Jays, Phillies, Brewers and Cardinals games are all postponed due to COVID-19 tonight. 20% of the league https://t.co/IIf84mawkW — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 31, 2020

Since the news hasn’t yet been made official, it’s unclear what MLB’s next step is, and the league has been pretty quiet about what sort of breaking point it has for a postponement or even cancellation of the entire season.

UPDATE (10:20 a.m. ET): Here’s an important update that could ultimately be good news, if you want to see baseball continue to be played.

So, per source, the #Cardinals for now have been told that, if the rest of the team tests negative (and I haven’t yet been told how many positives they had), the series with the Brewers will start on Saturday. — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) July 31, 2020

UPDATE (12:45 p.m. ET): MLB announced that Friday’s game between the Cardinals and Brewers at Miller Park has been rescheduled for Sunday as part of a traditional doubleheader.

Also, Saturday’s game between the clubs currently remains as scheduled.

MLB announces today’s game has been canceled because of two positive cases in #STLCards organization. Cards-Brewers will play doubleheader Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MD1tDpioAp — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 31, 2020

