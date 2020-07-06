Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dave Dombrowski could be returning to baseball to help build a team from the ground up.

The former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations reportedly is heading to Nashville, Tenn. to join Music City Baseball LLC “in an attempt” to bring Major League Baseball to the state, according to USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale, who also reported Nashville is hopeful to either have a team relocate there or “land an expansion franchise.”

Dave Dombrowski, former GM of the #RedSox, is moving to Nashville and joining Music City Baseball, LLC, in an attempt to bring #MLB to Nashville. The city is hoping to land an expansion franchise or have an existing team relocate to Nashville. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 6, 2020

Dombrowski spent four seasons in Boston before the sides parted ways last September, less than a year after the Red Sox completed a historic 108-win regular season capped with a World Series championship. He has not been in the baseball scene since.

According to MCB LLC’s website, the goal is to “complete construction of a new baseball stadium by early 2024 and commence competition in the Spring of 2024.”

While it will be a few years before Nashville may or may have an MLB team, Dombrowski certainly is a good choice to help put together a successful team.

