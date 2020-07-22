Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts is about to be a very, very rich man.

The star outfielder reportedly is nearing a massive contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him during the offseason via trade with the Boston Red Sox. The extension itself — 12 years, roughly $350 million, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman — is among the richest deals in baseball history, falling just short of the 10-year, $360 million extension Mike Trout signed last year.

Trout’s overall deal (12 years, 426.5 million) at the time was the richest in professional sports history, but since has been surpassed by the $500 million contract Patrick Mahomes recently signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In total, Betts will make more than $380 million over 13 years, including this season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. However, In 2020, the 27-year-old will make roughly $10 million, a prorated version of the $27 million he would’ve earned had the baseball season started on time. Thus, his final number over 13 seasons would be around $360 million, $20 million short of Passan’s reported figure.

If Passan’s number is correct and accounts for Betts’ prorated salary, than the final value on the extension would be approximately $370 million — greater than Trout’s deal.

Betts, Dodgers agreement is for 12 year extension for about $350M. Just finalizing. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 22, 2020

Including 2020, the new deal is expected to keep Mookie Betts in a Dodger uniform for 13 years at more than $380 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2020

Given the confusing nature of prorated salaries vs. original salaries, it’s possible some reporters have offered incorrect information. We’ll keep you updated once clarity is provided.

Regardless, that is an incredible amount of money due to a player considered by many to be the second best in all of baseball. Betts hit .301 while amassing 139 home runs, 470 RBIs and 126 stolen bases over six seasons with the Red Sox. He is a four-time All-Star who already has earned an MVP, four Gold Glove Awards, three Silver Slugger Awards and a World Series championship.

Betts will turn 28 in October.

