The Boston Red Sox entered Tuesday with 10 open spots in their 60-player roster pool for the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

It appears they’ll use at least some of that space on a few of the organization’s top prospects.

Infielder Jeter Downs, outfielder Jarren Duran and pitchers Jay Groome, Bryan Mata and Tanner Houck are among those who will be added to Boston’s player pool, according to multiple reports.

Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo was the first to report Tuesday, citing a baseball source, that Downs would be added.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, citing sources, confirmed Downs’ addition, while also reporting Duran and Groome have been invited to train at the Red Sox’s alternate site in Pawtucket. Speier followed up by reporting Mata and Houck are expected to join the group, too.

More from sources: RHPs Tanner Houck and Bryan Mata are also expected to be added to the player pool. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 14, 2020

WEEI’s Rob Bradford is hearing the same, citing a source Tuesday who said the five aforementioned prospects will be called upon to fill out the Red Sox’s player pool. The likelihood, according to Bradford, is the group will report to McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket for their workouts later this week.

Downs (No. 1), Duran (No. 8), Groome (No. 7), Mata (No. 4) and Houck (No. 10) all are among the top 10 prospects in the Red Sox’s system, per MLB Pipeline. It’s not really surprising to see them added to the Red Sox’s player pool, even if they’re unlikely to debut with Boston in 2020, as it ensures their continued development by allowing them to participate in baseball activities, like intrasquad games, alongside other players not on the active roster.

But that same injury history – along with a need to make a 40-man roster decision with him this winter – made it critical that he get opportunities to pitch, develop, and be evaluated. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 14, 2020

The Red Sox wanted to wait until receiving the results of their initial coronavirus testing before committing roster spots to top prospects who might not reach the majors in 2020. Now, Boston seemingly will have five more spots with which to work while shaping its player pool for the upcoming 60-game campaign.

