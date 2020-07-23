Could we have a last-minute rule change to the 2020 Major League Baseball postseason?

It appears so.

As it stands, 10 teams will make the postseason during the abbreviated season, which begins Thursday. But according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the league and union have re-engaged “on the possibility of expanded playoffs for this season.”

What’s more, it needs to be finalized by first pitch of Opening Day, as Heyman noted, which begins at 7:08 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s Buster Olney added some additional details:

The potential expansion could prove to have a huge impact on the league by allowing 16 of the 30 MLB teams into the postseason. Teams that may not look like they have the best chance on paper all of a sudden could be contenders.

This season potentially could get much more interesting.

More MLB: Here’s Why Mookie Betts Elected To Forgo Free Agency, Sign With Dodgers

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images