Major League Baseball already is seeing the complications of trying to return during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the league reportedly is making some adjustments to accommodate for the virus.
Between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies having to postpone games after a bevy of players tested positive, and the inevitable rain delays here and there, there isn’t much time in the shortened 60-game season to reschedule them.
So according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB has moved fast to make some changes to its schedule.
“Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have agreed to stage seven-inning doubleheaders starting Aug. 1,” Passan on Thursday reported via Twitter.
“With a number of doubleheaders expected to take place on account of rescheduled games due to current and potential coronavirus outbreaks as well as weather-related postponements, shortening games to seven innings was a compromise that came together quickly.
“The extra-innings runner-on-second rule still will apply in doubleheader games, meaning teams in the eighth inning will automatically start with a runner on second base.”
Hopefully, this alteration will maximize the amount of games MLB can get in.
More MLB: League Suspends Dodgers’ Joe Kelly For Eight Games After Incident Vs. Astros
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images