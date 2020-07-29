Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pitching hasn’t exactly been an area of strength for the Boston Red Sox five games into the 2020 season, and now they’re trying to address that issue internally.

The Red Sox are removing catcher Jonathan Lucroy from the roster and calling up relief pitcher Chris Mazza, according to The Athletic and MassLive.

Lucroy was kept on the roster as a third catcher, but he only had appeared as a late defensive replacement and had yet to take an at-bat. Mazza, meanwhile, was a somewhat surprising omission from the Opening Day roster.

The 30-year-old right-hander only has appeared in nine career big league games, all of which were last season with the New York Mets. In those appearances, Mazza allowed 10 runs (all earned) on 21 hits over 16 1/3 innings for a 5.51 ERA and 1-1 record.

Boston is set to begin a two-game series with the Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field.

