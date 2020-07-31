Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball’s 2020 abbreviated season reportedly could be in danger if COVID-19 continues to run through teams.

The novel virus already has impacted the Miami Marlins and forced them to postpone games through at least Sunday. And more games were postponed Friday between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers after two players on the Cards tested positive.

And apparently, Rob Manfred wants to see some changes.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation, that the commissioner told “MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season.”

There’s only been one outbreak within a team. But due to the traveling and the MLB’s protocols not being as strict as other professional leagues, it certainly could be possible another one occurs.

During the Friday call, “multiple players briefed on the call fear that season could be shut down as soon as Monday if positive tests jump or if players continue not to strictly abide by the league’s protocols,” Passan reported.

Passan noted the conversation “was not a threat, but a reality check.”

The conversation between Manfred and Clark was not a threat but a reality check that was relayed to players — and has spread quickly among them: We — all of us — need to clean this up, because if we don't, Major League Baseball in 2020 is going to be over. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this week the outbreak within the Marlins organization could put the season in danger.

This weekend likely will be crucial for the league and seeing how the numbers are after a weekend of travel.

