Yasiel Puig remains without a team, but it sounds like he’s content to take his time with the free agency process.

The veteran outfielder is arguably the best position player free agent still available with Opening Day for the 60-game Major League Baseball season less that two weeks away.

And while the Boston Red Sox reportedly are one of the teams that are considered interested in Puig, they aren’t alone. The Baltimore Orioles also are, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

The Orioles are interested in signing Yasiel Puig and have made at least one offer, according to a source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 11, 2020

The Orioles could use the help in the outfield, which right now consists of Trey Mancini, Anthony Santander, Austin Hays and Dwight Smith Jr. But seeing as Baltimore is considered a ways away from being a contender, one has to think Puig might be seeing if he can land an offer from a team ready to compete now before simply joining the Orioles.

