It’s official: We have the 2020 Major League Baseball schedule.

We’ve known the season will start July 23 and 24, with both the American and National League playing 60 games in the shortened campaign. Teams also will play 40 games in their division and have 20 interleague games.

There’s plenty of notable games on the schedule, which was released Monday night. Here is the Opening Day slate of games, which begins July 23 with the World Series champion Washington Nationals taking on the New York Yankees.

MLB's regular season begins on July 23rd with two great matchups. pic.twitter.com/jXH6OO8Doc — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2020

To see the entire 2020 schedule click here, courtesy of USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images